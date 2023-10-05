Watch Now

Weather Rookie: Kira (October 5, 2023)

Posted at 1:35 PM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 15:39:52-04

Every Thursday on "Montana This Morning", we feature a Weather Rookie - letting a young person take control of delivering the forecast - today's rookie is Kira!

Do you have a child in kindergarten through eighth grade who is interested in the weather or wants to be on TV? If so, then you should enter them to be the next KRTV/KXLH Stormtracker Weather Rookie!

Those who are selected to be a weather rookie will have a chance to visit our studio and record a weathercast on a Wednesday evening. That weathercast will then be shown during Montana this Morning on Thursday.

This is a great way for your child to have some fun while also learning about Montana's weather and climate and learning about broadcast news.

If you're interested, send an email to weatherrookie@krtv.com and include:

  • Parent/Guardian's Name
  • Child's name
  • Child's age and grade
  • Child's school

Someone will then be in contact with you to set up a date for your child to come in and record a weathercast for TV!

