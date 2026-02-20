Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Weather Lesson: Riverview Kindergarten (February 19, 2026)

RiverviewKinder2-19-26.png
MTN News
RiverviewKinder2-19-26.png
Weather Lesson: Riverview Kindergarten (February 19, 2026)
Posted

The kindergarteners at Riverview Elementary School learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Thursday, February 19, 2026. Watch the shout-out below!

Weather Lesson: Riverview Kindergarten (February 19, 2026)

Ryan taught the kids about some of the weather instruments that meteorologists use to record temperature and wind speed/direction.

The kids also learned about what weather is and some of the different types of precipitation.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to learn about air pressure by using a hair dryer and they got to see a tornado in a bottle!

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader