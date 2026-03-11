The third graders at Cascade School in Cascade, MT learned about weather from Meteorologist Ryan Dennis on Tuesday, March 10, 2026.

Weather Lesson: Cascade 3rd Grade (March 10, 2026)

Ryan taught the kids about some of the weather instruments that meteorologists use to record temperature and wind speed/direction.

The kids also learned about the water cycle and how to stay safe when severe weather strikes.

No weather lesson is complete without some experiments though as the kids got to learn about the water cycle by using a fog machine, and they got to see how strong their own wind was by using an anemometer.

If you are an elementary school teacher and are interested in having us teach your class about the weather, then please email ryan.dennis@krtv.com.