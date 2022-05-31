Wonderful weather on Wednesday!

A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect for Fort Peck Lake until 8pm Tuesday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts up to 30 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight. Most locations are also going to be dry tonight, but there are going to be a few isolated rain and mountain rain/snow showers around after midnight in south-central Montana. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, mainly in south-central Montana. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations.

On Thursday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon/evening and generally in south-central Montana. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Rain showers and thunderstorms are then likely on Friday and Saturday in south-central Montana, and there are going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Friday and Saturday in north-central Montana as a couple disturbances pass through our area. Most of the precipitation on these two days is going to fall during the PM hours, but a few showers are possible during the mornings. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations.

There are then going to be scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Sunday and Monday as one disturbance leaves our area and as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on these two days. The temperatures are also going to be a little bit cooler on these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Tuesday, and there are going to be a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on Tuesday as well. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph. Also, high temperatures on Tuesday are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s in most locations.