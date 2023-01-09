Wintry mix Monday night; Beautiful weather on Tuesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for western Montana until 6am Tuesday. Up to 3 inches of snow accumulation and up to .1” of ice accumulation is possible. Slippery road conditions are also expected.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for some locations in central and southern Montana east of I-15 until 11am/5pm Tuesday. 1 to 5 inches of snow accumulation is possible in most locations, with up to 12 inches of snow accumulation possible in the Centennial mountains and the Henry’s Lake mountains. Slippery road conditions are also expected in these areas.

There are going to be areas of wintry precipitation (snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain) around this evening and tonight as a disturbance passes through our area. Light snow accumulations (up to an inch or two) and light ice accumulations (up to a few hundredths of an inch) are possible through tomorrow morning. This precipitation will also create slick/icy roads in some areas, so please use extreme caution when driving and give yourself plenty of extra time to get to where you need to go tonight and tomorrow morning.

We are also going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies tonight, with some decrease in the cloud cover after midnight. The wind is also going to increase in some areas tonight, especially after midnight. It is also going to be cold tonight along the central and eastern half of the Hi-Line as lows are going to be in the teens, and it is going to be chilly tonight everywhere else as lows are going to be in the 20s and low 30s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have decreasing clouds, resulting in mostly to mainly sunny skies in most locations for the afternoon. There is also going to be some isolated snow/rain/freezing rain around tomorrow along the central and eastern half of the Hi-Line, generally during the morning. It is also going to be breezy in some areas tomorrow, especially during the morning, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to range from the upper 20s to the mid 40s.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with some areas of fog around, especially along the central and eastern half of the Hi-Line. It is also going to be cooler on Wednesday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to range from the upper teens to the low 40s, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Thursday and overcast skies and dry conditions on Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs on Thursday are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s (teens and 20s along the central and eastern half of the Hi-Line), and highs on Friday are going to be in the 30s, 40s, and low to mid 50s. It is also going to be breezy in portions of central and north-central Montana on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the south-southwest.

On Saturday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions. It is also going to be mild again on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 30s, 40s, and low 50s. There are then going to be a few scattered rain and snow showers around on Sunday, especially around the Helena area, as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be colder on Sunday than it is going to be on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.