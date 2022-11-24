Windy, but otherwise pleasant for Thanksgiving

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and 20s. We are also going to have increasing wind tonight, with it becoming windy along the Rocky Mountain Front and becoming breezy in some locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front.

For Thanksgiving and Black Friday, it is going to be very windy along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, we are going to have gusty to, at times, strong winds around tomorrow and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. In the valleys, there is just going to be a little breeze around tomorrow and Friday. Also, this wind is going to be coming out of the southwest in most locations.

Outside of the wind, we are going to have beautiful weather on Thanksgiving as we are going to have mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures as highs are going to be in the 30s and 40s. On Black Friday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain and snow showers around during the evening, generally along the Rocky Mountain Front. Friday is also going to be the warmest day that we are going to have over the next week as highs are going to be in the 40s and 50s.

There are then going to be a few rain and snow showers around Friday night and Saturday morning, especially in the mountains, as a cold front passes through our area. This cold front is also going to bring colder air into our area as highs on Saturday are going to be back in the 30s and low to mid 40s. The wind is also going to be weaker on Saturday than it is going to be tomorrow and Friday, but it is still going to be breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Sunday, we are going to have gusty winds around as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be chilly on Sunday as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s. There are also going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a cold front begins to work its way through our area.

There are then going to be areas of snow around Sunday night and Monday, especially Monday morning, as this cold front passes through our area. It is also going to be a lot colder on Monday as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday and Wednesday with some isolated snow showers around. It is also going to be cold on these two days as highs are going to be in the teens and 20s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.