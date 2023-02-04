Windy, but also mild on Saturday

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for a lot of north-central Montana from tonight through 3pm/5pm Saturday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph (70 mph along/near the Rocky Mountain Front) are going to be possible at times.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the Glacier National Park area until 5pm Saturday. Above 4500 feet, 2 to 7 inches of snow accumulation is expected. Below 4500 feet, a wintry mix is expected, with up to 2 inches of snow accumulation possible. There are also going to be areas of blowing snow around.

We are going to have increasing wind tonight, with widespread windy conditions around later on tonight and tomorrow. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 70 mph are going to be possible at times, especially along/near the Rocky Mountain Front. This wind is also going to create difficult travel conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles.

It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and 30s in most locations, and it is going to be mild tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 30s and 40s in most locations. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies tomorrow. There are also going to be some isolated snow and rain showers around tonight, generally in the mountains, and there are going to be some isolated mountain snow showers around tomorrow, mainly in the Glacier National Park area, as a disturbance passes through our area.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in north-central Montana and mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain showers, generally during the afternoon/evening, around the Helena area as another disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be a few widely scattered snow and rain showers around Sunday night and some isolated snow and rain showers around Monday morning as this disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies Sunday night and partly cloudy skies on Monday.

It is also going to be a bit breezy in some areas on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. We are then going to have gusty winds around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. We are also going to continue to have above average temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 30s and 40s in most locations.

We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Tuesday. It is also going to be windy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. Mild temperatures are also expected on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 40s in a lot of locations.

There are then going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around on Wednesday and Thursday, especially from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, as another disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down a little bit over these two days as highs are going to be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s on Wednesday, and the 30s and low 40s on Thursday. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and seasonable temperatures are then expected on Friday as highs are going to be in the 30s and low 40s.