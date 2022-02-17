Windy and warmer on Thursday

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and all of Glacier County from 3am until 6pm Thursday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 35 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 70+ mph are going to be possible at times.

A High Wind Watch is in effect for Cascade County, Chouteau County, Judith Basin County, central and southern Lewis and Clark County, eastern Pondera County, eastern Teton County, and Toole County from 9am until 6pm Thursday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and mostly dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the teens, but in some locations, the temperatures are going to get warmer as the night goes on. The wind is also going to increase tonight, especially after midnight, with breezy/windy conditions expected during the second half of the night as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain and snow showers around, generally during the afternoon/evening and especially in locations east of I-15, as another disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. We are also going to have gusty to strong winds around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Friday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally in locations east of I-15, as another disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with some isolated rain and snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a storm system begins to approach our area. It is also going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be windy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph. Mild temperatures are also expected on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

Snow is then likely on Sunday as a storm system begins to pass through our area. There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around on Monday, especially during the morning, as this storm system leaves our area. This storm system is also going to bring some much colder air to our area as the temperatures are going to be falling throughout the day on Sunday from the 30s to the teens, and highs on Monday are only going to be in the single digits and low teens. It is also going to be breezy/windy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday. It is also going to be frigid on Tuesday as highs are only going to be in the single digits. It is then going to be warmer on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the teens and 20s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Tuesday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

TRENDING ARTICLES

