Windy and warmer on Saturday; Scattered rain and snow showers around on Sunday

A High Wind Warning is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and all of Glacier County from 8pm Friday until 2pm Saturday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 35 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 75 mph are going to be possible at times.

A High Wind Warning is also in effect for Cascade County, Chouteau County, Fergus County, Judith Basin County, eastern Pondera County, eastern Teton County, and Toole County from 2am until 5pm Saturday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times.

Finally, a High Wind Warning is in effect for southwestern Phillips County from 6am until 7pm Saturday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are going to be possible at times.

In east-central and eastern Montana, it is going to be breezy and cold tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and lows are going to be in the teens. In the rest of central Montana, it is going to be windy and chilly tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s. There are also going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around tonight, especially in the mountains, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies in north-central Montana, and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies in south-central Montana. A couple stray rain and snow showers are also possible tomorrow, but most locations are going to remain dry. It is also going to be windy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. The temperatures are also going to be a lot warmer tomorrow than they have been all week as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s.

There are then going to be scattered rain and snow showers around on Sunday as a disturbance passes through our area. In the lower elevations, most locations will receive less than an inch of snow accumulation, but a few isolated locations may receive up to 2 inches of snow accumulation. In the higher elevations, 1 to 5+ inches of snow accumulation is expected. It is also going to be cool on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s, and it is going to be breezy in portions of central Montana on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions. There are then going to be scattered valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around on Tuesday in south-central Montana, and there are going to be a few isolated mountain rain/snow showers around on Tuesday in north-central Montana as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have above average temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. It is also going to be windy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph.

For next Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered rain and snow showers around, especially during the afternoon and evening, as another disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Thursday (St. Patrick’s Day) and Friday. It is also going to be breezy on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. We are also going to have seasonable temperatures on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 40s, and slightly above average temperatures on Thursday and Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.