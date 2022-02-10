Windy and warm on Thursday

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Glacier County, Judith Basin County, northwestern Lewis and Clark County, Liberty County, Pondera County, western Teton County, and Toole County from 12am or 9am Thursday until 8pm Thursday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 70 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are going to have increasing wind from west to east tonight, with widespread gusty to strong winds expected, especially during the second half of the night, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is then going to be windy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. This wind is also going to cause there to be areas of blowing dust around, which may significantly reduce visibility at times, so please be careful if you are going to be traveling anywhere.

The wind is then going to diminish some tomorrow night, although it is going to continue to be breezy, especially in locations east of I-15, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Breezy conditions are then expected on Friday for locations around and east of I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s. It is then going to be warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in a lot of locations. Colder temperatures are then expected tomorrow night and Friday as lows tomorrow night are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low 30s, and highs on Friday are going to be in the 30s.

For tonight, we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions. We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with some isolated snow and rain showers around, generally during the evening, as a back door cold front begins to work its way through our area.

There are then going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around tomorrow night, especially in the mountains, as this cold front works its way through our area. We are then going to have decreasing clouds on Friday with some scattered snow showers around, generally during the morning and especially in the mountains, as this cold front leaves our area. In the lower elevations, less than an inch of snow accumulation is expected. In the mountains, especially the Little Belt and Big Belt Mountains, a few inches of snow accumulation is expected.

For this weekend, we are going to have some awesome weather as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s in a lot of locations. The wind is also not going to be a huge nuisance this weekend as sustained wind speeds in a lot of locations are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered rain and snow showers around, generally during the evening, as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered snow showers around on Tuesday as this storm system works its way through our area. Partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected on Wednesday.

It is going to be mild again on Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Colder temperatures are then expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 30s in many locations. It is also going to be breezy/windy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.