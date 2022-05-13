Windy and cool with some scattered showers on Friday

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for Glacier County, northern Lewis and Clark County, western Pondera County, western Teton County, and Toole County from 12pm until 9pm Friday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are going to be possible at times.

A LAKE WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Fort Peck Lake from 2am until 9pm Friday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 35 mph are going to be possible at times.

In northeastern Montana, rain is likely tonight, and an additional .25” to .75” of rainfall is expected. In central Montana, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around, generally in east-central Montana and along the Continental Divide. Some patchy areas of fog may also develop tonight in portions of central Montana. It is also going to be chilly tonight in central Montana as lows are going to be in the 30s, and it is going to be cool tonight in northeastern Montana as lows are going to be in the 40s. Breezy conditions are also expected later on tonight in northeastern Montana.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around tomorrow as a disturbance passes through our area. Some isolated thunderstorms are also possible tomorrow. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 50s in most locations. It is also going to be windy tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and mountain snow showers around, especially in the higher elevations and especially in south-central Montana, as a disturbance passes by our area to the south. The temperatures are also going to be warmer on Saturday than they are going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s in a lot of locations. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are then going to have beautiful weather on Sunday as we are going to have partly cloudy skies, dry conditions, just a little bit of a breeze, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the low to mid 70s in a lot of locations.

There are then going to be some isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around on both Monday and Tuesday as a couple disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and above average temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s on Monday and the upper 60s and low 70s on Tuesday. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance passes through our area. There are then going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around on Thursday as a storm system begins to approach our area. A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible on Thursday. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the low to mid 60s on Wednesday, and the mid to upper 50s and low 60s on Thursday. It is also going to be breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.