Widespread precipitation around through Thursday night

Rain is going to overspread our area from south to north as we go through tonight as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around throughout the day tomorrow as well as tomorrow night as this storm system passes through our area. It is not going to be raining constantly from tonight through tomorrow night, but it is going to be raining enough that you’ll want to have a rain jacket handy. This is also going to be one of the best rain-makers that we have had in a while as most locations are going to receive between .25” and .75” of rainfall by midday Friday, with a few locations receiving more/less than that range. We are also going to have increasing clouds tonight, overcast skies tomorrow, and mostly cloudy skies tomorrow night.

It is also going to be cool tonight and tomorrow as lows tonight are going to be in the 40s and highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Breezy conditions are also expected tonight in locations east of I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow and tomorrow night as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

Gusty winds are then expected on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Friday with a few lingering showers around during the morning in locations east of I-15. Seasonable temperatures are also expected on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Saturday, and mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Sunday. The temperatures are also going to warm up a little bit between Saturday and Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s on Saturday, and the 70s on Sunday. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph, and this wind is going to be coming out of the WNW.

Mostly to mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be warm for these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s on Monday, and the upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday.