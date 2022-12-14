Widespread light snow on Wednesday

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for portions of western Montana and northeastern Montana until Thursday morning, and for portions of central and north-central Montana until Wednesday evening. A coating to 4 inches of snow accumulation is expected, with isolated higher amounts.

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for a lot of eastern Montana until 5am Thursday. 4 to 18 inches of new snow accumulation and gusty winds are expected.

A BLIZZARD WARNING is in effect for southeastern Montana until 5am Thursday. Blizzard conditions are expected. 10 to 16 inches of new snow accumulation is expected.

We are going to have increasing clouds tonight and mostly cloudy to overcast skies tomorrow. Later on tonight, some snow is going to start to work its way into north-central Montana. Widespread light snow is then expected tomorrow as an Alberta clipper passes through our area. A coating to 3 inches of snow accumulation is expected in most locations, although up to 6 inches of snow accumulation is possible, especially in the northerly upslope regions of the Big Belt Mountains, the Little Belt Mountains, and the Snowy Mountains. This snow will create slick road conditions, so please be careful when driving tomorrow and give yourself some extra time to get to where you need to go.

It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits in most locations, and there will be a little bit of a breeze around later on tonight. It is then going to be chilly and breezy tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 20s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. The strongest wind tomorrow will be in locations east of I-15. This wind may also cause there to be areas of blowing snow.

On Thursday, there are going to be some scattered areas of snow around, generally during the afternoon/evening and generally in central Montana. In locations that see some snow on Thursday, light snow accumulations (coating to a few inches) are possible. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry condtions on Friday. It is also going to continue to be cold on these two days as highs are going to be in the 20s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered areas of snow around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a cold front approaches our area. We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with scattered snow showers around as this cold front leaves our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s on Saturday and the single digits above/below zero on Sunday. Also, lows Saturday night are going to be in the single digits below zero in many locations.

It is then going to be frigid on Monday and Tuesday as highs are going to be in the single digits above/below zero and lows Monday morning and Tuesday morning are going to be in the single digits and teens below zero. A few spots at night may even get into the 20s below zero. This arctic air is also likely going to stick around for all of next week, so prepare now for an extended period of bitter cold temperatures. We are also going to have a chance to see some snow showers on these two days.