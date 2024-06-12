Widespread gusty winds on Wednesday

We are going to have mainly clear skies and dry conditions tonight. It is also going to be breezy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. Also, lows tonight are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s in most locations.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected tomorrow and Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to feel nice outside on these two days as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations, with Thursday being the warmer day. We are also going to have widespread gusty winds around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Less wind is then expected on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

We are then going to have partly to mostly sunny skies with a few isolated PM showers and thunderstorms around on Friday. It is also going to be very warm and a bit breezy on Friday as highs are going to be in the 80s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Saturday, generally during the afternoon/evening and generally in locations east of I-15, and we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions on Sunday. The temperatures are also going to cool down some this weekend as highs are going to range from the mid 60s to the low 80s on Saturday and highs are going to range from the mid 50s to the low 70s on Sunday. Gusty winds are also expected this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

There are then going to be rain showers and thunderstorms around on Monday and Tuesday as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. Some snow is also possible in the mountains on these two days. It is also going to be cool and a bit breezy on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.