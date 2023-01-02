Wide range of wind speeds, cloud cover, and temperatures

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for Roosevelt County and central/southern Valley County until 12pm Tuesday. Visibility, at times, is going to be at or below a quarter mile.

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight and tomorrow in most locations (a few spots will be mostly cloudy to cloudy, and a few spots will be mainly sunny). There are also going to be some areas of fog around tonight and tomorrow, generally in the valleys and along central/eastern portions of the Hi-Line. Some of this fog may be dense, with visibility less than a quarter mile. Flurries are also possible in locations that have some fog and/or low-level stratus clouds around tonight and tomorrow.

It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits and teens. For tomorrow, we are going to have a wide range of temperatures as highs are going to range from the mid teens to the mid 30s, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line. We are also going to have increasing wind tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front and in portions of central and north-central Montana.

On Wednesday, we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies with a few areas of fog around during the morning along the eastern half of the Hi-Line. It is also going to be chilly on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 20s and 30s in most locations (teens in northeastern Montana). There is also going to be a gusty breeze around on Wednesday in a lot of central and north-central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

We are then going to have increasing clouds on Thursday as a disturbance begins to approach our area. Not much precipitation is expected with this disturbance, but there are going to be a few scattered rain and snow showers around from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning as this disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have overcast skies Thursday night and mostly cloudy skies on Friday.

The temperatures are also going to warm up some between Thursday and Friday as highs on Thursday are going to be in the 20s and 30s in most locations (teens along portions of the Hi-Line), and highs on Friday are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations (teens and 20s in northeastern Montana). It is also going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

Partly cloudy and mainly dry conditions are then expected this weekend and on Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be breezy on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures on these three days as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations (20s in northeastern Montana).