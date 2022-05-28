Wetter and cooler for the Memorial Day weekend

A batch of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms associated with a cold front will work its way northeastward through our area tonight and tomorrow morning. There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around tomorrow afternoon/evening and tomorrow night, generally in locations south of a line from Helena to Lewistown. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight and partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow.

It was breezy today, but that wind is going to diminish this evening. There is then just going to be a little bit of a breeze around tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is also going to be cool/mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. For tomorrow, the temperatures are going to be cooler than they were today and yesterday as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s. Tomorrow is also going to be the warmest day of the holiday weekend.

On Sunday, there are going to be scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around in north-central Montana, especially during the afternoon and evening. In south-central Montana, rain showers are likely on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening. There is also going to be some mountain snow around on Sunday. Also, Sunday is going to be the wettest day this weekend.

We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures on Sunday as highs are going to range from the low 50s in portions of central Montana to the low 70s along the eastern half of the Hi-Line. Most locations will top out in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Sunday though. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Memorial Day is going to be the coolest day this weekend as highs are only going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s. Memorial Day is also going to be the windiest day this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 45 mph are going to be possible at times. There are also going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around on Memorial Day, especially in south-central and southern Montana.

We are then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday with some isolated rain and mountain snow showers around, generally during the morning, as high pressure begins to build into our area. It is also going to be warmer on Tuesday than it is going to be on Monday as highs are going to be in the 60s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Wednesday and Thursday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated rain showers and thunderstorms around as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Friday, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s on Wednesday; the low to mid 70s on Thursday; and the mid to upper 70s on Friday. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.