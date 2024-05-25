Wet, then windy, then beautiful for the holiday weekend

We are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with a few scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around in locations east of I-15 prior to midnight. It is also going to be a bit chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

Tomorrow is going to be the wettest day of the holiday weekend as there are going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 60s and mid to upper 50s. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow along and just east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Sunday is then going to be the windiest day of the weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. There are also going to be a few showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday, generally in locations east of I-15, but it will be drier on Sunday than it will be tomorrow. Also, highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations.

Beautiful weather is then expected on Memorial Day (Monday) as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Monday is also going to be the nicest day of the next week.

Tuesday is going to be the warmest day of the next week as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. We are also going to have increasing clouds on Tuesday with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon and evening, especially in the mountains.

There are then going to be scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as multiple disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these three days. The temperatures are also going to cool back down some over these three days as highs are going to range from the mid 60s to the mid 80s on Wednesday; highs are going to range from the mid 50s to the mid 70s on Thursday; and highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Friday. Also, on these three days, the warmest temperatures are going to be in northeastern Montana. There is also going to be a breeze around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.