Warming up this weekend with a side of wind

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with patchy areas of freezing fog around along portions of the Hi-Line. A couple isolated rain, freezing rain, and snow showers are also possible late tonight. We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures tonight as lows are going to range from the single digits to the mid 30s. It is also going to be windy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and it is going to be breezy tonight in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some isolated rain, freezing rain, and snow showers around, especially in the mountains, as a couple disturbances pass through our area. The temperatures are also going to warm up some this weekend as highs are going to range from the mid 30s to the mid 50s tomorrow, and highs are going to be in the 40s and 50s in most locations on Sunday.

It is also going to be windy this weekend along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, we are going to have gusty winds around in some areas tomorrow and widespread gusty winds around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. In the Helena Valley, there is just going to be a light breeze around this weekend.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures on these four days are also going to be well above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 40s, 50s, and low to mid 60s. A few locations may even set some new record high temperatures next week. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a bit breezy in some areas on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Colder and wetter weather is then expected as we head into the first weekend of February.