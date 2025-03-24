Warming up for the middle of the week

The wind is going to diminish as we go through this evening. Tonight, it is going to be a bit breezy in central Montana and along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Elsewhere, there is just going to be a little breeze around tonight. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with some scattered rain showers around.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain showers around, generally during the morning and especially in southern portions of north-central Montana, including around Great Falls and the Little Belts, as a disturbance leaves our area. There will also continue to be a breeze around tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Continental Divide and around the Little Belts as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Elsewhere, there is just going to be a little breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be below 15 mph. It is also going to feel great outside tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

Wednesday will feature the best weather of the week as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. On Wednesday, we are going to have mostly sunny skies, little to no wind, dry conditions, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. A few locations will also likely set a new record high temperature on Wednesday. Definitely spend some time outdoors if you can!

Thursday will be another warm day as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. The wind won’t be bad on Thursday, but it will be breezy in some areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with some isolated rain showers around during the evening as a cold front begins to pass through our area.

Cooler temperatures are expected on Friday behind the cold front as highs are going to be back in the 50s for most of us. It is also going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. We are also going to have increasing clouds on Friday with mostly dry conditions in north-central Montana and a chance of PM rain/snow showers around Helena.

Rain/snow showers are then likely around Helena on Saturday and there are going to be some scattered rain/snow showers around in north-central Montana on Saturday as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. Roads at and above mountain pass level may be slick on Saturday due to this snow, so be aware of that if you are going to be traveling anywhere. We are also going to have overcast skies and chilly temperatures on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Sunday with a few isolated rain and snow showers around. Some more scattered rain and mountain snow showers are then possible later on Monday as another disturbance begins to impact our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Monday. Seasonable temperatures are also expected on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. There is also going to be a little breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.