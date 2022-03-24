Warming back up over the next few days

We are going to have partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions tonight. We are also going to have diminishing wind this evening, and just a light breeze around tonight. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and low 30s.

For tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm-up some over these three days as highs are going to be in the upper 40s, 50s, and low 60s on Friday; the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Saturday; and the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Sunday. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with some scattered lower elevation rain and higher elevation snow/rain showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a storm system begins to pass through our area. There are then going to be areas of precipitation around Monday night as this storm system continues to work its way through our area. For Monday night, the precipitation is initially going to be in the form of rain in the lower elevations, but this rain will eventually mix in with and switchover to all snow as the temperatures drop. We are then going to have decreasing clouds on Tuesday with some scattered snow showers around, generally during the morning, as this storm system leaves our area.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some early next week as highs on Monday are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s, and highs on Tuesday are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with some isolated lower elevation rain and higher elevation snow/rain showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening, as another disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Thursday as this disturbance passes through our area.

The temperatures on Wednesday are going to be warmer than the temperatures on Tuesday are going to be as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. It is then going to be cooler on Thursday than it is going to be on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s. It is also going to be a bit breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.