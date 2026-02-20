It was frigid again today as lows this morning were in the single digits and teens below zero and highs this afternoon were in the single digits and low teens above zero. Even though it was frigid, at least there was little to no wind and a good amount of sunshine around today, so it was actually a pretty nice winter day.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Warmer with scattered snow showers on Friday

Tonight, it is going to be frigid once again as lows are going to be in the -10s, -0s, and 0s in most locations, with the warmest temperatures in central Montana. It is also going to be mostly clear tonight, with the cloud cover increasing some during the second half of the night.

There are going to be some scattered snow showers around tomorrow, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance passes through our area. Light snow accumulations of up to an inch or two are possible, but most locations will receive a coating or less of snow accumulation. In the Glacier area, a couple inches of snow is possible through tomorrow evening. It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy and warmer tomorrow as highs are going to be in the teens and 20s in most locations.

Along the Rocky Mountain Front and the Continental Divide, it will be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. It is also going to be a bit breezy tomorrow in and around the Little Belts and Cascade County as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. Elsewhere, there is going to be little to no wind around tomorrow.

Nice weather is expected this weekend as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. On Saturday, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny and dry, and on Sunday, it is going to be mostly to partly cloudy and dry. It is also going to be cold this weekend in north-central Montana as highs are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s on Saturday and the 20s and low 30s on Sunday. Around Helena, it is going to be chilly this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s on Saturday and the 30s and low 40s on Sunday. There is also only going to be a little breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Gusty winds return on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. This chinook wind will also warm our temperatures up a lot as highs are going to be in the 40s and 50s on Monday. It is also going to be partly cloudy on Monday and a few isolated rain and snow showers are possible.

There are then going to be scattered rain and snow showers around Monday night and Tuesday as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be partly cloudy and a little cooler on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 40s in most spots. Widespread gusty to strong winds are also expected on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

It will be windy on Wednesday and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and gusts over 50 mph are possible. It is also going to be mild on these two days as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. Partly to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are also expected on these two days.