Warmer and windier this weekend

A High Wind Watch is in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and all of Glacier County from 11am Sunday until 5am Monday. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 70 mph are going to be possible at times.

Tonight is going to be the warmest night that we have had all week as lows are going to be in the single digits and teens above zero. It is also going to be breezy tonight as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind is going to cause there to be areas of blowing and drifting snow around, especially along and just east of the Rocky Mountain Front. We are also going to have clear skies and dry conditions tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have lots of sunshine during the morning and mostly sunny skies during the afternoon and evening. We are then going to have increasing clouds tomorrow night, and partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. Most locations are also going to be dry this weekend, but a few snow showers are possible along the Continental Divide on Sunday.

The temperatures are also going to be warmer this weekend than they have been all week as highs on Saturday are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the 40s. We are also going to have gusty winds around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. We are then going to have strong winds around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. The wind this weekend is also going to cause there to be areas of blowing and drifting snow around, especially along and just east of the Rocky Mountain Front, so please be careful if you are going to be traveling in that area.

There are then going to be some isolated rain and snow showers around on Monday and Tuesday, generally in the mountains and along the Rocky Mountain Front, as a couple disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these two days. It is also going to be windy/breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. Mild temperatures are also expected on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

On Wednesday, we are going to have a chance to see a few rain and snow showers, especially in the mountains, as another disturbance passes through our area. There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Thursday as a stronger disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to continue to have above average temperatures on these two days as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the 40s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Wednesday and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.