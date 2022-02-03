Warmer and windier for the end of the week

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for portions of central Montana until 12pm Thursday. Blowing and drifting snow will create slippery road conditions and cause there to be areas of reduced visibility around.

A High Wind Watch is in effect from 12am Friday through 4am Saturday for the Rocky Mountain Front. A High Wind Watch is also in effect for some locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front from 6am or 12pm Friday until 4am Saturday. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, sustained wind speeds are going to be between 40 and 55 mph, and wind gusts up to 75 mph are going to be possible at times. East of the Rocky Mountain Front, sustained wind speeds are going to be between 30 and 40 mph, and wind gusts over 60 mph are going to be possible at times.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for eastern Montana, including most of Phillips County and Valley County, until 11am Thursday. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero are possible.

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with a few snow showers around along the Continental Divide. We are also going to have increasing wind tonight in portions of central Montana, with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph for much of the second half of the night. This wind is also going to cause there to be areas of blowing and drifting snow around, so please be careful when driving. It is also going to be frigid early on tonight as the temperatures are going to be in the single digits above and below zero, but in most locations, the temperatures are either going to remain stationary or get warmer as the night goes on.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a couple mountain snow showers around. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow in portions of central Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind is going to cause there to be areas of blowing and drifting snow around. Warmer temperatures are also expected tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 20s and low to mid 30s.

On Friday, we are going to have increasing clouds with some isolated snow and rain showers around, generally during the evening and generally west of I-15, as a disturbance begins to approach our area. We are also going to have widespread windy conditions around on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts over 60 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be warmer on Friday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

We are then going to have a chance to see a few rain and snow showers Friday night and Saturday, especially in the mountains, as this disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to continue to have strong winds around Friday night, but the wind will gradually diminish from west to east throughout the day on Saturday. It is also going to be mild on Saturday as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday and Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be mild on these two days as highs on Sunday are going to be in the 40s and low 50s, and highs on Monday are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Gusty/strong winds are also expected on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 45 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Tuesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated snow and rain showers around as a disturbance passes through our area. We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions on Wednesday. The temperatures are also going to continue to be above average on these two days as highs are going to be in the 40s. It is also going to be breezy/windy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times.