Warmer and breezier with lots of sunshine on Friday

We are going to have mainly clear skies tonight with a few patchy areas of fog around along portions of the Hi-Line. It is also going to be cold again tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits and teens. There is also going to be a breeze around tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy tonight in some other locations as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

For tomorrow, we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. We are also going to have gusty winds around tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained winds speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions as high pressure is going to continue to be in control of our weather. It is also going to feel like spring outside this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s in most locations.

We are also going to have gusty winds around on Saturday along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and it is going to be breezy in some areas east of the Rocky Mountain Front on Saturday as sustained winds speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. Widespread gusty winds are then expected on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, generally in the mountains and around the Helena area, as a few disturbances pass through our area. A lot of locations in north-central Montana will continue to remain dry on these three days. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Monday and Wednesday and partly to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday.

The temperatures on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday are going to continue to remain above average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 40s and low to mid 50s. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph. It is then going to be breezy on Tuesday and Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Thursday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be breezy and mild on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.