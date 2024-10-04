Warm on Friday; Strong winds Friday evening/night

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for a lot of western and central Montana from Friday afternoon/evening through Saturday morning.

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for a lot of eastern Montana from Friday night through Saturday evening.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for most of southwestern Montana from 1pm Friday until 10pm Friday or 3am Saturday.

A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for most of south-central Montana from 12pm Friday until 6pm Saturday.

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s in most locations. For tomorrow, we are going to have increasing clouds and increasing wind as a cold front begins to approach our area. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, windy conditions (gusts up to 50 mph) will develop as the day goes on and east of the Rocky Mountain Front, breezy conditions (gusts up to 40 mph) will develop as the day goes on.

It is then going to be very windy tomorrow evening and tomorrow night as this cold front passes through our area. Sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 65 mph are possible. There are also going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around tomorrow evening and tomorrow night, and we are going to have partly cloudy skies tomorrow night, with the skies clearing out some after midnight.

We are then going to have lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions on Saturday as this cold front departs our area. It is also going to be cooler on Saturday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s. We are also going to have widespread gusty winds around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. The strongest wind on Saturday is going to be in northeastern Montana and along the Rocky Mountain Front, where wind gusts over 50 mph are possible.

Beautiful, summer-like weather is then expected from Sunday through Wednesday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. On these four days, we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s and low to mid 80s. It is also going to be a bit breezy in some areas on Monday and Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies, dry conditions, and slightly cooler temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations.