Warm and windy on Thursday

There are going to be some isolated showers and thunderstorms around tonight, generally along the Hi-Line, as a disturbance clips our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies and mild temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. The wind is also going to increase tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front (gusts up to 40 mph possible by sunrise), with just a little bit of a breeze tonight in the plains.

For tomorrow, we are going to have mostly to partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around, mainly during the afternoon/evening and mainly along the Hi-Line. It is also going to be very windy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts over 60 mph are possible. Windy conditions are also expected in locations east of the Rocky Mountain Front tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Tomorrow is also going to be the warmest day of the next week as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations.

A cold front is then going to bring cooler temperatures and even more wind to our area on Friday as highs are only going to be in the 50s and 60s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. There are also going to be some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around on Friday, especially along the Hi-Line and in locations east of I-15. There will also be some snow around in the mountains on Friday, and minor snow accumulations are possible. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Friday.

Saturday is then going to be the nicer day of the weekend as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies, mostly dry conditions (just some isolated showers/storms around), and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the 60s. We are also going to have less wind around on Saturday, although it is still going to be breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Sunday, there are going to be scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures on Sunday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and isolated thunderstorms around next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, especially during the PM hours, as multiple disturbances pass through our area. A little mountain snow is also possible on these three days. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Monday; partly to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday; and mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday. The temperatures on these three days are also going to be below average for this time of year as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. It is also going to be a little breezy on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.