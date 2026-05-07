There have been scattered showers and some thunderstorms around today, especially during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance has been working its way through our area. The scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue for the rest of this evening, but will gradually taper off as we get closer to sunset. Tonight, it is going to be partly cloudy and there will be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around, mainly before midnight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Mild and a bit breezy with increasing clouds on Friday

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy, with the cloud cover increasing as the day goes on. Most of tomorrow will be dry, but a few isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible during the late afternoon and evening as the next disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s in a lot of locations. There will also be a bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and gusts up to 35 mph are possible.

There are going to be scattered showers and some thunderstorms around tomorrow night and Saturday morning/early afternoon, generally in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana, as another disturbance passes through our area. A few lingering showers and thunderstorms are then possible late Saturday afternoon and evening, but a majority of locations will be dry. Saturday will start off cloudy, but the skies will begin to clear out from west to east during the afternoon and evening.

It is going to be cooler on Saturday as highs are going to be in the 60s in a lot of locations. There will also be a little breeze around in some areas on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Beautiful weather is in the forecast for Mother’s Day as it is going to be partly cloudy, dry, and warm as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s. There is also only going to be a little breeze around as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

An upper-level ridge will be in control of our weather for most of next week, which means we are going to have beautiful spring weather next week! From Monday through Thursday, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny and mostly dry, just a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around here and there. It is also going to be warm next week as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s in most spots. Breezy conditions are also expected in some areas on Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.