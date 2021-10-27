Very Windy on Wednesday

A High Wind Warning is in effect for part of central Montana from 12am or 4am Wednesday through 6pm Wednesday. Sustained wind speeds on Wednesday are going to be between 20 and 40 mph, and wind gusts up to 60+ mph are going to be possible at times.

We are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight with a chance of valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers, generally in locations along and west of the Continental Divide, as a disturbance begins to approach our area. It is also going to be cool and a bit breezy tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, there are going to be some scattered valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, generally during the morning, in south-central Montana (Helena area), and there are going to be some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, generally during the morning, in north-central Montana (Great Falls area) as this disturbance departs our area. It is also going to be very windy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts up to 50+ mph are going to be possible at times. We are also going to have cool temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in most locations.

On Thursday, we are going to have decreasing clouds with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around, generally during the morning, as another disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be warmer on Thursday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Thursday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered showers around later in the day on Friday, Friday night, and Saturday morning as a strong cold front passes through our area. This precipitation is initially going to be in the form of rain in the valleys, but this rain is going to mix in with and/or completely change over to snow Friday night. In the mountains, a mix of rain and snow is expected initially, but this mix will eventually change over to all snow Friday night. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Friday and partly cloudy skies on Saturday.

The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot between Friday and Saturday as highs on Friday are going to be in the upper 50s and low 60s in most locations, and highs on Saturday are going to be in the low to mid 40s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy again on Friday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Sunday (Halloween), Monday, and Tuesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be chilly on these three days as highs are only going to be in the 40s in most locations. Also, if you plan on trick-or-treating Sunday evening, make sure you bundle up as temperatures are only going to be in the 30s!