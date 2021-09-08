Very Warm With Increasing Smoke on Wednesday

We are going to have partly cloudy and hazy skies tonight. It is also going to be cool again tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in most locations.

For tomorrow and Thursday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. We are also going to have increasing smoke/haze throughout the day tomorrow, and it is going to be smoky tomorrow night and Thursday. The air quality tomorrow and Thursday is also going to be in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category in some locations, so if you have any respiratory concerns, make sure you limit your time outdoors over the next couple of days.

It is also going to be very warm/hot on these two days as highs tomorrow are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. It is then going to be breezy on Thursday, especially during the afternoon and evening, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph. There is also a Fire Weather Watch in effect for central Montana and part of eastern Montana from 12pm until 9pm on Thursday as critical fire weather conditions are possible.

On Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a chance of rain showers and thunderstorms, generally during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around Friday night and Saturday, especially during the morning, as this disturbance works its way through our area.

The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs on Friday are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s, and highs on Saturday are going to be in the low to mid 70s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Friday, especially in eastern Montana and along the Hi-Line, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as a couple weak disturbances pass by our area. It is also going to feel nice outside on these three days as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph.