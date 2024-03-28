Unsettled weather sticks around through Easter

We are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies tonight with some scattered showers around, mainly in locations east of I-15 and mainly before midnight, as a cold front works its way into the Dakotas. In the lower elevations, these showers will primarily be in the form of rain, while in the mountains, these showers will primarily be in the form of snow. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s in most locations. Also, with temperatures dropping below freezing tonight, lingering moisture on paved surfaces will freeze, so please use caution when driving as there may be some slick spots.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered PM snow and rain showers around, generally in central Montana and between the Divide and I-15 in north-central Montana. It is also going to be chilly tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 40s and mid to upper 30s, and it is going to be breezy tomorrow in northeastern Montana as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

In north-central Montana, there are going to be some scattered snow showers around tomorrow night, especially after midnight, and on Saturday, generally during the morning, as a disturbance passes through our area. Around the Helena area, there are going to be a few scattered snow and rain showers around tomorrow night and on Saturday, especially in the mountains, as this disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tomorrow night and Saturday morning, with decreasing clouds Saturday afternoon/evening.

There are then going to be some isolated snow and rain showers around on Sunday in north-central Montana, generally during the afternoon/evening, and there are going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around Helena, generally during the afternoon/evening and especially in the mountains, as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Sunday. It is also going to be chilly this weekend as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

Nice weather is then expected on Monday and Tuesday as we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Monday and lots of sunshine and dry conditions on Tuesday. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s on Monday and the 60s and upper 50s on Tuesday. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have increasing clouds on Wednesday with a chance of rain showers during the afternoon and evening as a disturbance begins to approach our area. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. It is also going to be mild again on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the 60s and upper 50s in most locations.

There are then going to be scattered rain and snow showers around on Thursday as this disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be cooler and breezy on on Thursday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.