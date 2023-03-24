Unsettled weather returns for Friday and this weekend

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for portions of southwestern Montana and some of the mountains in central Montana from 12pm Friday until 12pm Saturday. In the lower elevations, 3 to 7 inches of snow accumulation is expected. In the mountains, 8 to 16 inches of snow accumulation is expected.

There are going to be some scattered snow showers around tonight around the Helena area, and there are going to be a few isolated rain and snow showers around tonight in north-central Montana. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies tonight. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the teens and 20s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For tomorrow, there are going to be scattered areas of snow around during the afternoon/evening around the Helena area, and there are going to be a few scattered rain and snow showers around, generally during the afternoon and evening, in north-central Montana as a storm system begins to impact our area. Snow is then likely tomorrow night and Saturday around the Helena area, and there is a chance of snow tomorrow night and Saturday in north-central Montana, generally around the Great Falls and Lewistown areas. Along the Hi-Line, especially east of I-15, mostly dry conditions are expected tomorrow night and Saturday.

On Sunday, snow is likely around the Helena area and there are going to be some scattered snow showers around in north-central Montana as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy to overcast skies this weekend.

There is a lot of uncertainty regarding snow amounts from Friday through Sunday, but in a lot of north-central Montana north of Great Falls, there is not going to be much snow accumulation (if any) as most places are going to receive less than 2 inches of snow accumulation. Around the Great Falls and Lewistown areas, a coating to a few inches of snow accumulation is possible. A few to several inches of snow accumulation is then possible around the Helena area, with even higher amounts expected in the mountains in central Montana.

It is going to be breezy again tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be cool/chilly tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s. Chilly temperatures are then expected this weekend as highs are going to be in the 30s and mid to upper 20s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

On Monday, we are going to have decreasing clouds with some isolated snow showers around, generally in the mountains. We are then going to have a chance to see some more snow, especially around the Helena area, Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday as another disturbance passes through our area. Some more isolated snow showers are then possible on Thursday, especially around the Helena area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

The temperatures next week are also going to continue to be well below average for this time of year as highs are going to range form the mid 20s to the low 40s, with the coldest temperatures along the Hi-Line. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.