Unsettled weather continues through Thursday

There are going to be a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around tonight, generally before midnight and especially in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance leaves our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s. The wind is also going to increase during the second half of tonight.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with some scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around, generally during the afternoon/evening and especially in locations east of I-15, as another disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have widespread gusty winds around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to/over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be cool again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s in most locations.

On Thursday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated showers around as another weak disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be cool on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations. We are also going to have gusty winds around on Thursday in northeastern Montana and eastern portions of north-central Montana as wind gusts up to/over 40 mph are possible.

Widespread frost is then expected Thursday night/Friday morning as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 20s and low to mid 30s in a lot of locations, and this frost will likely bring an end to the growing season for many locations. Temperatures will rebound nicely on Friday though as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. We are also going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions on Friday.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected this weekend, and mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are expected on Monday as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have above average temperatures for this time of year on these three days as highs are going to be in the 70s in a lot of locations, and a few spots may even top out in the low 80s. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.