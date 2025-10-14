There were areas of snow around yesterday, overnight, and this morning. The Helena area received the most snow with anywhere from a couple inches in the valley to around or over a foot of accumulation in the higher parts of the city and in nearby towns. In Great Falls, we received our first accumulating snowfall of the season with 1.5” of snow. During the day today, the snow did begin to melt some, and whatever melted today will refreeze tonight, so be prepared for some slick spots on the roads tonight and tomorrow morning.

Highs today were only in the 30s and tonight will be a cold night with lows in the 20s. There was a cold breeze around throughout the day today, but that wind will die down this evening, with just a light breeze around overnight. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies tonight with just a few isolated snow showers around. There are also going to be some areas of fog/freezing drizzle around tonight.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Unsettled weather continues this week and the temperatures will slowly warm back up

Tomorrow will be chilly, but warmer than today was as highs are going to be back in the 40s and upper 30s. There is also going to be less wind tomorrow, which means we do not have to worry about wind chills. Around Helena, it is going to be mostly cloudy to overcast tomorrow and there are going to be some scattered snow and rain showers around. In north-central Montana, it is going to be partly to mostly cloudy tomorrow and there are going to be some isolated snow and rain showers around. In locations that do see some snow tomorrow, little to no snow accumulation is expected.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain and mountain snow showers around, generally around Helena and in locations east of I-15 in north-central Montana, as another storm system begins to impact our area. A little snow is also possible in the lower elevations during the morning. There are then going to be scattered rain and mountain snow showers around Wednesday night and Thursday, generally in locations east of I-15, as this storm system continues to impact our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday.

The temperatures are also going to warm up some between Wednesday and Thursday as highs on Wednesday are going to be in the 40s and low 50s and highs on Thursday are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s.

Gusty winds are expected Friday and this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. The temperatures are also going to continue to warm up as we head into the weekend as highs on Friday and Saturday are going to be in the 50s, and highs on Sunday are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s.

On Friday, there are going to be a few rain and mountain snow showers around, generally in the higher terrain and in locations east of I-15. There are then going to be a few rain and snow showers around Saturday morning in central Montana. We are also going to have partly to mostly sunny skies on these two days. On Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with just a few isolated rain and mountain snow showers around.

Scattered rain/snow showers and cooler temperatures will then return to our area on Monday as another storm system begins to impact the state.