Unsettled weather again next week, but beautiful weather this weekend!

A FLOOD WARNING is in effect for the Poplar River near Poplar until 9am Saturday; for the Milk River near Dodson until 6pm Tuesday; for Big Sandy Creek near Havre until further notice; for the Milk River in Blaine County until further notice; for Beaver Creek near Hinsdale until further notice; and for the Milk River from around the Saco area to around the Nashua area until further notice. Moderate to major flooding is currently occurring in these areas.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the Milk River near Malta until further notice. Flooding is possible in this area.

A FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for a lot of the Hi-Line east of I-15 until 6pm Sunday/Monday. Flooding due to rain and snowmelt is currently occurring in these areas.

Flooding will continue to be an issue along the Hi-Line this weekend and next week as the new snow that we received over the past couple of days is going to melt off into the rivers/creeks/streams that are already running higher than usual. If there is water on the roadways, make sure you turn around and don’t drown.

We are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with some scattered rain/graupel/snow showers around before midnight as a disturbance passes through our area. Some areas of fog may also develop again tonight, and visibility may be below a mile in some areas. It is also going to be chilly again tonight as lows are going to be in the 20s and upper teens in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have beautiful weather as we are going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions tomorrow and partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions on Sunday. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s tomorrow, and the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Sunday.

There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow in some areas as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 15 mph. It is then going to be breezy in portions of central and north-central Montana on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Also, the wind this weekend is going to be coming out of the south or southwest in most locations.

On Monday, we are going to have mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered rain and mountain snow showers around during the afternoon and evening as a storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be areas of rain and snow around on Tuesday as this storm system passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s on Monday and the 40s on Tuesday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday as a few more disturbances pass through our area. We are also going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies on these three days. It is also going to be chilly on these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations, and it is going to be breezy on Wednesday and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.