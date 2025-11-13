Unseasonably warm with increasing wind on Thursday

The northern lights put on an epic show last night and we have a good chance to see them again tonight. For the best viewing, make sure you get away from city lights and have a clear view of the northern horizon! Sadly, we are going to be dealing with more clouds tonight as partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected, so that will make it harder to view them. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations (mid to upper 20s and low 30s along the eastern half of the Hi-Line). It is also going to become breezy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front and it will become a little breezy later tonight along the eastern half of the Hi-Line.

Tomorrow will be an unseasonably warm day as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s, and a few locations may tie or set a new record high temperature. We are also going to have increasing wind throughout the day tomorrow, with windy conditions developing along the Rocky Mountain Front (gusts over 60 mph are likely later in the day) and gusty conditions developing out across the plains (gusts up to 40 mph are possible later in the day). It is also going to be partly to mostly sunny and dry tomorrow.

On Friday, there are going to be some scattered rain and mountain snow showers around throughout the day, with a little snow possible along the Hi-Line Friday evening, as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be cooler, but still mild on Friday as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most spots. Widespread gusty to strong winds are also expected on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and gusts over 40 mph are possible.

This weekend will feature pretty nice weather for the middle of November as we are going to have partly cloudy skies and mostly dry conditions (just some isolated rain and snow showers around Saturday morning). We are also going to have pleasant temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the 50s in most locations. There will continue to be a breeze around on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, but little to no wind is expected on Sunday.

There are then going to be some scattered rain and snow showers around on Monday and Tuesday, generally in the mountains and in locations east of I-15, as a disturbance passes through our area. Much cooler temperatures are also expected early next week as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s on Monday and the upper 30s and low to mid 40s on Tuesday.