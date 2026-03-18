Unseasonably warm with gusty to strong winds Thursday and Friday

It was windy again today as peak wind gusts were between 35 and 60 mph in a lot of locations. Deep Creek and Salmond Ranch both recorded the strongest wind gust in the state today with a peak wind gust of 75 mph. Both locations are located along the Rocky Mountain Front. A HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect for the Rocky Mountain Front and Cut Bank area and portions of central Montana through 9pm this evening.

The wind will diminish some this evening, but it will continue to be windy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as gusts over 60 mph are possible, and it will be gusty tonight east of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and gusts over 40 mph are possible. It is also going to be partly to mostly cloudy and mild tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s and low 50s in most locations.

It will continue to be very windy along the Rocky Mountain Front and in the Cut Bank area tomorrow and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 25 and 45 mph, and wind gusts up to 85 mph are possible.

East of the Rocky Mountain Front in north-central Montana, it will continue to be windy tomorrow and Friday as sustained wind speeds in a lot of locations are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts will be between 45 and 65 mph.

In northeastern Montana and in the Helena Valley, it will be breezy/gusty tomorrow and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

It will be unseasonably warm tomorrow and Friday as highs are going to be in the 70s and mid to upper 60s. Multiple locations will likely tie or set a new record high temperature on one or both of these days. Around Helena, it is going to be partly to mostly sunny and dry on these two days. In north-central Montana, it is going to be partly to mostly cloudy and mostly dry on these two days, just a few rain showers in the Glacier area on Friday.

A cold front will pass through Montana on Saturday bringing a few rain/snow showers and cooler temperatures back to our area as highs are going to be back in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and this wind will be a colder wind as it will be coming out of the west-northwest.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and dry and Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy and dry as high pressure will once again be in control of our weather. It is also going to be cool and a bit breezy on these two days as highs are going to be in the 50s and upper 40s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.