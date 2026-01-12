It was a windy start to the work week as several locations recorded gusts over 50 mph today. The strongest wind gust today was 109 mph, which is equivalent to a Category 2 hurricane. That wind gust was recorded at Deep Creek, which is located 8 miles southeast of East Glacier. Although the worst of the wind is now done with, a HIGH WIND WARNING remains in effect for most of north-central and portions of south-central Montana through 9pm/12am tonight and for Phillips County until 8am Tuesday. It will continue to be windy tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front as gusts over 70 mph are possible, and it will be gusty tonight out across the plains as gusts over 40 mph are possible.

Although most will remain dry, there will be a few lower elevation rain and higher elevation snow/rain showers around tonight and tomorrow morning, generally in locations east of I-15 and in the mountains, as a disturbance passes through our area. In the mountains, a few inches of accumulation is possible, especially in the Little Belts. It is also going to be mostly cloudy to overcast tonight and mostly cloudy tomorrow, with the skies clearing out some during the afternoon and evening.

Here is the detailed forecast:

Unseasonably warm and breezy/gusty in some areas through Wednesday

It is going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the upper 30s, 40s, and low 50s in most locations. It is then going to be unseasonably warm again tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 50s and low 60s in most locations, and a few locations may set a new record high temperature tomorrow.

Wednesday will be unseasonably warm for this time of year as highs are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s, and several locations may set a new record high temperatures. Wednesday is also going to feature lots of sunshine and dry conditions as an upper-level ridge is going to be in complete control of our weather. Widespread breezy conditions are also expected on Wednesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible.

A cold front will pass through our area Wednesday night into Thursday. This cold front will cool our temperatures back down into the 40s and upper 30s. This cold front will also bring gusty to strong winds to the plains east of I-15 as gusts over 40 mph are possible in north-central Montana east of I-15 and gusts up to 60 mph are possible in northeastern Montana. Around and west of I-15, there will be little to no wind on Thursday. It is also going to be mostly sunny and mainly dry on Thursday.

An upper-level ridge will provide us with really nice weather for Friday and the upcoming holiday weekend. On Friday, it is going to be partly cloudy, dry, and cool as highs are only going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s. There is also only going to be a little breeze around on Friday. Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected this weekend and on Monday. It is also going to feel nice outside this weekend and on Monday as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. For this weekend, there is only going to be a little breeze around as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. The wind will then pick back up on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.