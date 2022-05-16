The work week starts off warm, but ends chilly

The total lunar eclipse occurs tonight, with the moon being in a total eclipse state from 9:29pm until 10:54pm. Viewing of the eclipse will be fantastic in eastern Montana as mostly clear skies are expected. In central Montana, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies during the eclipse, so the viewing of it will not be that great, if we are even able to see it.

There are also going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around tonight, generally after midnight, as a disturbance works its way through our area. It is also going to be mild tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around, especially in south-central Montana, as one disturbance leaves our area and as another disturbance passes by our area to the south. It is also going to be warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 70s in a lot of locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have beautiful weather on Tuesday as we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s. It is also going to be breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have increasing clouds with a chance of PM rain showers and thunderstorms as a disturbance begins to approach our area. The wind is also going to increase throughout the day on Wednesday, and we are going to have gusty winds around Wednesday afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are going to be possible at times. It is also going to be mild again on Wednesday as highs are going to be in the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Rain and mountain snow showers are then likely on Thursday as a storm system begins to impact our area. A few lower elevation locations may even see some snow on Thursday. There are then going to be lower elevation rain/snow and higher elevation snow showers around on Friday as this storm system continues to impact our area. In the mountains, accumulating snow is likely over these two days. In the lower elevations, light snow accumulations are possible over these two days.

It is also going to be chilly on these two days as highs are only going to be in the upper 40s and low to mid 50s. Windy conditions are also expected on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are going to be possible at times. It is then going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times.

For next weekend, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with some isolated rain and mountain snow showers around as we continue to remain in an unsettled weather pattern. A few isolated thunderstorms are also possible on these two days. The temperatures are also going to warm up some next weekend as highs ae going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s on Saturday, and the low to mid 60s on Sunday. It is also going to be breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.