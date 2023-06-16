The best weather of the week on Friday

Thanks to a northwesterly breeze, some haze and smoke has returned to Montana. This haze and smoke will stick around through at least Saturday, but the worst of it should be tonight and tomorrow. The air quality will generally be in the “moderate” category, but at times the air may become “unhealthy for sensitive groups”, especially in locations east of I-15, where the highest concentration of haze/smoke is expected.

We are going to have decreasing clouds tonight with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around before midnight, generally in the mountains. The wind is also going to diminish this evening, with just a tiny breeze around overnight. It is also going to be chilly again tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s in most locations.

Tomorrow is going to be the nicest day of the next week as we are going to have mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and mild temperatures as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations. The wind is also not going to be too bad tomorrow for most of us, but it will be breezy along the Rocky Mountain Front and along the western half of the Hi-Line as wind gusts over 30 mph are going to be possible at times.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of showers and thunderstorms as a disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be breezy and mild on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations.

Cool and wet weather is then expected on Father’s Day as highs are going to be in the 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations, and there are going to be showers and thunderstorms around throughout the day, but especially during the afternoon and evening, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly cloudy skies on Father’s Day. It is also going to be a little breezy on Father’s Day as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

There are then going to be more scattered showers and even some mountain snow around on Monday and Tuesday as an upper-level trough is going to be in control of our weather. Some thunderstorms are also possible on these two days. It is also going to be cool on these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s and low 70s on Monday and the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Tuesday. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

For Wednesday and Thursday we are going to have mostly sunny skies with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around. The temperatures are also going to warm up some over these two days as highs are going to be in the 60s on Wednesday and the upper 60s and low to mid 70s on Thursday. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.