Superb weather on Friday

Along the eastern half of the Hi-Line, we are going to have partly cloudy skies tonight with some isolated showers and thunderstorms around as a disturbance clips the northeastern part of the state. Elsewhere, we are going to have mostly to mainly clear skies and dry conditions tonight. We are also going to have diminishing wind this evening, with just a little breeze around overnight. It is also going to be cool tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s and mid to upper 40s.

For tomorrow, we are going to have superb weather as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and seasonable temperatures as highs are going to be in the low to mid 80s in most locations. It is also going to be breezy tomorrow in northeastern Montana, portions of central Montana, and along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

On Saturday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies. The morning will be mostly dry. A few showers and thunderstorms will then begin to develop along the Hi-Line during the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will then work their way south/southeastward through the state as we go through Saturday evening and Saturday night as a cold front passes through our area. We are then going to have decreasing clouds and mainly dry conditions on Sunday.

The wind is also going to increase as we go through Saturday, and it is going to be breezy during the afternoon and evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. When the cold front passes through Saturday evening/night, a period of gusty winds (gusts up to 40 mph) is expected. The wind is also going to be coming out of the west/northwest ahead of the cold front, and the north behind the cold front. We are also going to have below average temperatures this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be hot on these three days as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations. It is also going to be a little breezy on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Some isolated showers and thunderstorms are then possible on Thursday as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 80s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.