Superb spring weather this weekend!

We are going to have mostly clear skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s. We are also going to have diminishing wind this evening in northeastern Montana, with just a light breeze around overnight.

For this weekend and early next week, we are going to have superb spring weather as we are going to have mostly to mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions. It is also going to be mild/warm this weekend and on Monday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low to mid 70s in most locations. It is then going to be warm on Tuesday as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s.

It is also going to be a bit breezy on Sunday and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. For tomorrow and Tuesday, there is just going to be a little breeze around as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 15 mph.

On Wednesday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of rain showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. We are then going to have a chance to see some rain showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon/evening as a disturbance begins to approach our area. There are then going to be some scattered rain showers and thunderstorms around on Friday as this disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Thursday and partly to mostly cloudy skies on Friday.

It is also going to continue to be very warm on Wednesday and Thursday as highs are going to be in the 70s and low 80s. It is then going to be cooler on Friday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on Thursday and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.