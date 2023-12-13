Sunny with some AM fog on Wednesday

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for the Helena Valley until 11am Wednesday. Visibility below a quarter mile is expected in dense fog. Slick roads are also expected as temperatures are going to be below freezing, allowing this fog to freeze on solid surfaces.

We are going to have above average temperatures and mainly dry conditions for at least the next week as an upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather.

Tonight, we are going to have clear skies with patchy areas of dense fog around, generally in/around the Helena Valley and along the eastern half of the Hi-Line (Hill County and eastward). It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the mid to upper teens and low to mid 20s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around tonight along the Rocky Mountain Front (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 25 mph), and it is going to be a bit breezy tonight around the Great Falls area (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph).

For tomorrow, we are going to have lots of sunshine with patchy areas of dense fog around during the morning, generally in/around the Helena Valley and along the eastern half of the Hi-Line (Hill County and eastward). We are also going to have a wide range of temperatures tomorrow as highs are going to range from the mid 30s to the mid 50s, with the warmest temperatures in north-central Montana. It is also going to be gusty tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front (sustained wind speeds between 15 and 30 mph) and it is going to be breezy tomorrow around the Great Falls area (sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph). Elsewhere, it is going to be a little breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are generally going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have increasing clouds on Thursday with isolated rain and snow showers around, generally during the afternoon/evening, as a weak disturbance passes through our area. It is also going to be a little bit cooler on Thursday than it is going to be tomorrow as highs are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

Mostly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Friday as an upper-level ridge is once again going to be in control of our weather. Also, highs on Friday are going to be in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations.

For this weekend, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Saturday, and partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Sunday as an upper-level ridge is going to continue to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have above average temperatures for this time of year this weekend as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low to mid 50s on Saturday, and the 40s and low 50s on Sunday. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions on Monday and partly cloudy skies and mainly dry conditions on Tuesday as an upper-level ridge is going to continue to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have pleasant temperatures early next week as highs are going to be in the 40s and low 50s. It is also going to be breezy in some areas early next week as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.