Sunny, hot, and breezy on Wednesday

Typical August weather returned today with mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and hot temperatures as for most today was the hottest day since late July.

Tonight will be a mild night as lows are going to be in the mid to upper 50s and low to mid 60s. We are also going to have mainly clear skies tonight with just a couple isolated showers/storms in northeastern Montana.

Tomorrow will be another sunny, dry, and hot day as highs are going to be in the 90s and upper 80s. It is also going to be windy tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front and in Glacier County as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible. Out across the plains in north-central Montana, it will be breezy tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. In northeastern Montana, little to no wind is expected.

This wind will elevate the fire danger in north-central Montana, but no alerts are going to be issued as we still have pretty good soil moisture. However, southwestern Montana and the Flathead Reservation are under a RED FLAG WARNING for Wednesday afternoon/evening as it has been drier there this summer, so the fire danger is much higher.

A cold front will pass through our area tomorrow evening and tomorrow night, and this cold front will bring some wildfire smoke with it, leading to more haze and potentially a reduction in the air quality to the “moderate” or “unhealthy for sensitive groups” categories. The haze/smoke will quickly go away Thursday morning though.

Cooler air returns on Thursday (thanks to the cold front) as highs are going to be back in the 70s and low 80s in north-central Montana and the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s around Helena. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies in north-central Montana with a couple stray showers/storms around and we are going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions around Helena. The wind will also be weaker on Thursday, but it is still going to be a little breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. There is also a FIRE WEATHER WATCH in effect for portions of southwestern Montana Thursday afternoon/evening.

On Friday, we are going to have partly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms around in north-central Montana as a weak disturbance impacts our area. It is also going to be warm and a bit breezy on Friday as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s, and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Saturday will feature spectacular weather with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. Another disturbance will impact the state on Sunday, so we are going to have partly to mostly sunny skies and there will be a few scattered showers and thunderstorms around during the afternoon/evening. It is also going to be warm this weekend as highs are going to be in the 80s, and it will be a little breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Another disturbance will impact Montana on Monday producing some isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. We are also going to have mostly sunny skies on Monday. It is then going to be mostly sunny and mainly dry on Tuesday. It is also going to be hot on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s.