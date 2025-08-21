There are going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around this evening and tonight in locations east of I-15 as a disturbance works its way through our area. A few of these thunderstorms will be severe with damaging winds (up to 70 mph) and/or large hail (1+” in diameter). Around and west of I-15 will be mainly dry this evening and tonight. Severe or not, gusty winds, small hail, frequent lightning, and brief heavy rain will be possible with all thunderstorms that do develop, so make sure you keep an eye to the sky if you are going to be outdoors at all.

We are also going to have mostly clear skies tonight, with the cloud cover decreasing as the night goes on. It will be a bit hazy tonight around Helena, while we will see decreasing haze tonight in north-central Montana as the flow aloft switches to come out of the west/northwest. Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s, 50s, and low 60s, so a little cooler than it was last night!

Tomorrow will be a beautiful day as we are going to have lots of sunshine, mainly dry conditions, and cooler temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s. There is also going to be a little breeze around tomorrow in northeastern Montana and along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. It is also going to continue to be a bit hazy tomorrow around the Helena area.

More details about the upcoming beautiful weather in my forecast:

Sunny, dry, and cooler for the end of the week!

Friday will be even cooler than tomorrow as highs are only going to be in the 70s and low 80s. We are also going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions on Friday. There will also be a bit of a breeze around in some areas on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

This weekend will be a beautiful one as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and pleasant temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around this weekend as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

The nice weather sticks around for the beginning of next week as an upper-level ridge remains in control of our weather. On Monday and Tuesday, we are going to have mainly sunny skies, dry conditions, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the 80s.