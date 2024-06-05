Sunny and warmer with less wind on Thursday

We are going to have diminishing wind this evening, with just a light breeze around overnight. We are also going to have clear skies and cool temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 40s and upper 30s in most locations.

Lots of sunshine and mainly dry conditions are then expected from tomorrow through Saturday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. We are also going to have less wind (but not no wind) on these three days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph in most locations. It is also going to be warm on these three days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s, with tomorrow being the warmest day of these three days.

There are then going to be some scattered showers and thunderstorms around on Sunday and Monday, generally from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have increasing clouds on Sunday and partly to mostly sunny skies on Monday. It is also going to continue to be warm on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

We are then going to have lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday as high pressure is once again going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be very warm and a bit breezy on these two days as highs are going to be in the 80s and sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.