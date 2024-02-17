Sunny and warmer on Saturday!

We are going to have clear skies tonight and lots of sunshine tomorrow as high pressure is currently in control of our weather. Patchy fog is also possible in some of the valleys tonight and tomorrow morning. It is also going to be cold tonight as lows are going to be in the single digits above and below zero, but in several locations, these low temperatures will occur early on tonight, with warming temperatures the rest of the night. It is then going to be warmer tomorrow than it was today as highs are going to be in the 30s and mid to upper 20s in most locations. There is also going to be a breeze around in some areas tonight and tomorrow as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and this wind will cause there to be some areas of blowing snow.

On Sunday, we are going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies with snow showers around the Helena area (generally during the afternoon/evening and especially in the mountains) and isolated PM snow/rain showers around in north-central Montana (especially in the mountains) as a disturbance passes through our area. Some fog is also possible Sunday morning, generally along central and eastern portions of the Hi-Line. It is also going to be breezy in some areas on Sunday (especially along the Rocky Mountain Front and in the Cascade County area) as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. Also, highs on Sunday are going to be in the 30s and low 40s in most locations.

We are then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions (just a few isolated snow/rain showers around) on Monday and Tuesday. There are then going to be a few scattered snow and rain showers around on Wednesday, generally in the mountains, as a disturbance passes through our area. We are also going to have partly cloudy skies on Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected on Thursday and Friday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather.

We are also going to have above average temperatures next week as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around in some areas on Monday, Thursday, and Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph. On Tuesday, breezy conditions are expected as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.