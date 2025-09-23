Sunny and very warm Wednesday and Thursday

It was a chilly start to our Tuesday as lows were in the 30s in a lot of locations, and a few spots even got down into the 20s! The temperatures warmed up nicely though as highs were in the 70s and low 80s in most spots this afternoon. We also had plentiful sunshine today, and that sunshine will be sticking around through the weekend.

Clear skies are expected tonight, and it will be warmer tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the 40s in most locations. It is also going to be a bit breezy tonight along the northern half of the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Summer-like weather is expected tomorrow and Thursday as we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, and well above average temperatures for this time of year as highs are going to be in the upper 70s, 80s, and low 90s. A couple locations will be within a few degrees of setting a new record high temperature tomorrow. It will also be a bit hazy tomorrow in some areas, but little to no impact to the air quality is expected.

Along the Rocky Mountain Front, it will be breezy/gusty tomorrow and Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. Elsewhere, it is going to be a little breezy the next two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, with the strongest wind expected in/around Cascade County.

A disturbance will pass by our area to the north Thursday night into Friday, so it is going to be cooler on Friday than it will be the next two days as highs are going to be in the 70s in most locations. We are also going to have mainly sunny skies and dry conditions on Friday. Along the Rocky Mountain Front, gusty winds are expected again on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 30 mph. Elsewhere, it will be a bit breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

This weekend will be a beautiful one as an upper-level ridge remains in control of our weather. This weekend, we are going to mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, little wind, and warm temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. Definitely spend some time outside this weekend!

An upper-level trough will begin to approach our area early next week providing us with more cloud cover, cooler temperatures, and small chances for rain. On Monday and Tuesday, we are going to have a mixture of sun and clouds. Isolated showers are possible on Monday, generally in the mountains, and there will be a few showers around on Tuesday, especially in central Montana. The temperatures are also going to cool down a lot over these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s on Monday and the 70s and mid to upper 60s on Tuesday.