Sunny and very hot for the final day of August

An upper-level ridge is going to be in control of our weather for the rest of the work week and the upcoming holiday weekend. This means that we are going to have lots of sunshine, mostly dry conditions, and well above average temperatures for at least the next seven days.

We are going to have mainly clear skies and dry conditions tonight, and mainly sunny skies and dry conditions tomorrow. Lows tonight are going to be in the 50s in most locations. It is then going to be very hot tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 90s to near 100˚, and a few locations may set a new record high temperature tomorrow.

For tomorrow night and Thursday morning, we are going to have partly cloudy to mostly clear skies with a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around as a weak disturbance passes through our area. More locations will remain dry than see precipitation from this disturbance, and a lot of the precipitation that does fall will be on the lighter side. Mostly to mainly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions are then expected Thursday afternoon/evening.

It is also going to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are going to be possible at times. This wind coupled with hot temperatures and low relative humidity is going to create elevated fire danger, so please do your part to not start any new fires. It is also going to be hot again on Thursday as highs are going to be in the 90s in most locations.

On Friday, we are going to have lots of sunshine, dry conditions, little wind, and hot temperatures as highs are going to be in the upper 80s and low to mid 90s. We are then going to have mostly sunny skies, mainly dry conditions, and very hot temperatures on Saturday as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 90s and low 100s. Many locations are also likely going to set a new record high temperature on Saturday. It is also going to be breezy on Saturday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph, and wind gusts over 30 mph are going to be possible at times.

Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. It is also going to continue to be hot on these three days as highs are going to be in the 90s on Sunday and Monday, and the upper 80s and low to mid 90s on Tuesday. There is also going to be a little bit of a breeze around on Sunday and Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.