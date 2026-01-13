Sunny and unseasonably warm on Wednesday

Multiple locations tied or set a new record high temperature today (January 13th) as highs were in the 50s and low 60s in a lot of locations. The wind was also weaker today than it was yesterday, so you could enjoy the warmth a bit more. Overall, it was a really nice Tuesday!

Tonight, skies will clear out as the night goes on. There is also going to be little to no wind in most locations tonight, but it will continue to be a bit breezy (10-20 mph) along the Rocky Mountain Front. It is also going to be cooler tonight than it was last night as lows are going to be in the 30s and low to mid 40s in most locations (20s in northeastern Montana).

Tomorrow is going to be a beautiful mid-January day as an upper-level ridge is going to be in complete control of our weather. Definitely spend as much time outside as you can. It is going to be mainly sunny and unseasonably warm tomorrow as highs are going to be in the 50s and low to mid 60s (40s in northeastern Montana). Multiple locations will likely set a new record high temperature tomorrow. The wind also won’t be too strong tomorrow, but it will be breezy as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible.

A cold front will then bring cooler temperatures back to our area on Thursday as highs are going to be back in the upper 30s and low to mid 40s. It is also going to be gusty on Thursday in north-central Montana east of I-15 as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts over 40 mph are possible. In northeastern Montana, it is going to be windy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. Around and west of I-15 in north-central Montana and around Helena, it is just going to be a little breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph. This is going to be a cold wind as it will be coming out of the north/northwest in most locations. It is also going to be partly to mostly sunny on Thursday and there will be a few isolated rain and snow showers around.

On Friday, it is going to be partly cloudy, dry, and cool as highs are only going to be in the 30s and low 40s. There is also only going to be a little breeze (5-20 mph) around on Friday.

Mostly sunny skies and mostly dry conditions are then expected this weekend and on Monday as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. It will be chilly this weekend and on Monday in northeastern Montana as highs are only going to be in the 20s and 30s. Elsewhere, it will feel nice outside this weekend and on Monday as highs are going to be in the upper 30s, 40s, and low 50s. The wind also won’t be too strong this weekend, just a bit breezy with sustained wind speeds between 10 and 20 mph. The wind will then pick back up on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.