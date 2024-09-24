Sunny and hot on Wednesday

A HIGH WIND WATCH is in effect for Glacier County, northern Lewis and Clark County, Liberty County, western/central Pondera County, western/central Teton County, and Toole County from 9pm Wednesday until 3pm Thursday.

SYNOPSIS: Lots of sunshine, mainly dry conditions, and above average temperatures are expected for most of the next week as an upper-level ridge is generally going to be in control of our weather. Breezy conditions are also expected at times, with the strongest and most widespread wind expected on Thursday.

DAY-TO-DAY: We are going to have clear skies, little wind, and mild temperatures tonight as lows are going to be in the 50s in most locations. We are then going to have lots of sunshine and dry conditions tomorrow. It is also going to be hot tomorrow as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 80s and low to mid 90s in most locations, and this is likely going to be the hottest day that we have until next year. There is also going to be a breeze around tomorrow along the Rocky Mountain Front as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a bit breezy tomorrow in portions of the plains as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Tomorrow night, we are going to have increasing clouds with a few showers around, mainly along the Divide and along the Rocky Mountain Front, as a disturbance begins to pass through our area. We are then going to have decreasing clouds Thursday morning, resulting in abundant sunshine for Thursday afternoon and evening as this disturbance leaves our area. A couple isolated showers are also possible Thursday morning, but most locations are going to remain dry.

It is also going to be windy tomorrow night and Thursday along the Rocky Mountain Front and along the western half of the Hi-Line as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 15 and 35 mph, and wind gusts over 50 mph are possible. Elsewhere, we are going to have widespread gusty winds around on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 30 mph, and wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible. It is also going to be cooler on Thursday as highs are going to range from the mid 60s to the low 80s.

Mainly sunny skies and dry conditions are then expected on Friday and Saturday. We are also going to continue to have above average temperatures on these two days as highs are going to be in the mid to upper 70s and low to mid 80s in most locations. Breezy conditions are also expected in some areas on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

We are then going to have partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers on Sunday and mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of showers on Monday as another disturbance passes through our area. The temperatures are also going to cool down some between these two days as highs are going to range from the mid 60s to the low 80s on Sunday and highs are going to be in the upper 50s and low to mid 60s on Monday. There is also going to be a bit of a breeze around on these two days as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.

Mostly sunny skies, dry conditions, and warmer temperatures (highs in the 70s) are then expected on Tuesday as high pressure is once again going to be in control of our weather. It is also going to be a bit breezy on Tuesday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 20 mph.